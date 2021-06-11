A free meals program provided by local school districts aims to keep children fed and healthy over the summer.
As in previous years, both Temple and Belton independent school districts will offer their summer school meal program to children this year. The two programs will begin Monday at most locations and distribute both breakfasts and lunches.
Donna Shelton, assistant director of nutrition services at BISD, said the summer meals are a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture program that helps feed children.
“Many children rely on school meals during the academic year, and we’re thrilled to be able to continue offering them throughout the summer months at no cost to the child,” Shelton said. “These nutritious meals will help ensure the kids have a healthy summer and are ready to learn when school resumes in August.”
Both school districts will start their programs on Monday, and serve food each week while distributing meals for the weekend on Fridays.
The programs are open to all children up to the age of 18 regardless of what school district they are a part of. Parents and guardians can also pick up means for their children by providing some sort of proof of guardianship such as a school identification or report card.
Ian Vestal, director of school nutrition at Temple ISD, said the district’s meals will contain hot food options from all five food groups similar to what is offered during the year.
Vestal said the district planned on keeping some of the changes they made last year to the program while adding a new location.
“Last year we moved to grab-and-go meals in response to the (coronavirus) pandemic and will continue to practice bagged meals this summer,” Vestal said. “The biggest change is that we have added a community pickup site – the Temple Public Library. This is one of eight pickup stations across the district.”
MEAL PICKUP SITES
Temple ISD will have eight locations for its Summer Feeding Program with all of them starting Monday and most ending on July 30.
The first four locations the district is hosting will have a breakfast option each day from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. The schools for these sites are Lamar Middle School at 2011 N. Third St., Scott Elementary at 2301 W. Ave. P, Thornton Elementary at 2825 Cottonwood Lane and Raye-Allen Elementary at 5025 S. Fifth St.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., will distribute breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lunches from noon to 1 p.m.
Meals at the Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive, will start with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and a snack from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St., will start its program on Monday but only go until July 2 with breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.
Similarly, the program hosted at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1414 S. 25th St., will start on Monday and go until Aug. 13 with breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Belton ISD will have four distribution locations throughout its district, in both Temple and Belton, serving meals until July 30.
The district’s first three locations will start distribution on Monday, with grab-and-go meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. These locations are Miller Heights Elementary, 1110 Fairway Drive in Belton, Southwest Elementary, 611 Saunders St. in Belton, and Pirtle Elementary at 714 S. Pea Ridge Road in Temple.
The meals at these locations will only include a grab-and-go option, which will have that day’s lunch and the next day’s breakfast.
Belton’s last location is at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton, and will start its distribution on June 16 with breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30 to 1 p.m.