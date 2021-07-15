BELTON — Bell County sheriff’s deputies arrested two Central Texans after a pursuit from the Belton area to Killeen on Wednesday.
Investigators located a vehicle near Chalk Ridge Falls Park, 5600 FM 1670 across from the Stillhouse Hollow Lake dam, that was occupied by suspects in a theft reported in Belton.
Once officers attempted to make contact with the occupants, the vehicle sped off, Lt. Bob Reinhard of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
A pursuit continued from Belton along Interstate 14 and ended near the intersection of 28th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.
Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said Killeen officers assisted the Sheriff’s Department with the arrests.
A Killeen man and a Pflugerville woman were arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Don Miller, 34, of Killeen, the driver of the vehicle, is charged with two counts of burglary of vehicle, both Class A misdemeanors, from the Belton Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department as well as felony charges for evading arrest and felon in possession of a firearm, the Sheriff’s Department said. His bond was set at $10,000, jail records show.
Shanikka Latara Toliver, 32, of Pflugerville, is charged with two counts of credit card/debit card abuse, state jail felonies. Her bond is set at $60,000, records show.