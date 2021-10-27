The Temple Police Department is seeking canned food donations for the 32nd annual Food for Families Drive.
The department is requesting enough donations to fill Police Chief Shawn Reynolds’ office.
“We thought this would be a fun way to come together with our community for a great cause,” Reynolds said in a news release. “We are proud to be a drop-off location and have the opportunity to help local food pantries continue their mission to feed our neighbors in need.”
Donations will support St. Vincent De Paul of Greater Temple Inc., Love of Christ Food Pantry, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and Churches Touching Lives for Christ.
Residents can drop-off canned goods or monetary donations in a designated box in the department’s lobby, 209 E. Ave. A, through Nov. 17.