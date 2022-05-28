Temple veteran Richard Archer speaks from experience when he talks about the benefits military service can provide to people.
Archer, who served for nine years in the U.S. Army, firmly believes the military is a good option for many as it helps guide and develop discipline. He said he served two years on active duty, from 1966 to 1968, and seven years as part of the reserves.
When he retired, Archer said he was a captain in the Army despite having the opportunity to be promoted to major.
Born in Mount Pleasant, Mich., in 1943, Archer served during the Vietnam War as a member of the 2nd Armored Division at Fort Hood.
“People forget that not everybody, very few, are in combat,” Archer, who is 79, said. “I was not in combat, I was in logistics. Some of these skills transfer into civilian life.”
Before he joined the Army, Archer first attended Central Michigan University, where he focused on business and teaching.
It was at college where Archer said he was encouraged to participate in Reserve Officers’ Training Corps even if he did not plan to join the military.
“I went to school on an ROTC scholarship,” Archer said. “My brother was older and he was drafted. He called me from Fort Knox and he said to finish ROTC.”
Once Archer graduated from college, he said he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army.
Archer said he briefly used his degree between the time he graduated and when he was commissioned to teach business classes at a high school in Bad Axe, Mich.
After he was commissioned, Archer said he received training first at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and later at Fort Lee in Virginia. He said this was when he learned how logistics worked in the military.
“They told us about the ammunition, logistics, food, gas and transportation, and how this was all managed to support the combat arms,” Archer said.
Following weeks of training, Archer was stationed at Fort Hood as a second lieutenant in the 2nd Armored Division (Hell on Wheels).
Archer said personnel at Fort Hood would work seven days a week to help supply the war effort in Vietnam.
Single at the time, Archer said he worked many hours to help fulfill the orders from the military. Some orders, he said, were designated as part of the Red Ball Express and needed to be expedited.
Many of the orders processed by Archer and the base would end up in Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam.
“They would need parts, and we sent them,” Archer said. “They had planes and they would go from here to Okinawa, and then on to Cam Ranh Bay. It was probably within 48 hours that we would send these parts to Vietnam.”
Archer said the time he served also marked the beginning of data processing in the military.
Archer operated an early computer, the NCR 500, which helped with logistics and inventory.
“What was scary was it was the beginning of data processing and the beginning of punch cards,” Archer said. “We had to memorize all these cards and what they meant to keep the inventory.”
While he did not serve in a combat role, Archer said he did feel some effects of the war.
“The person who pinned my bars on, Col. William B. Nolde, was our commandant … and our professor of military science,” Archer said. “He was the last officer killed in Vietnam.”
As a commissioned officer, Archer said he needed to stay at least six years so he split his time up between active duty and the reserves.
After his military service, he worked for years as a banker at Temple National Bank.
As a banker, Archer fundraised for scholarships at Temple College. He also worked for the Texas Veterans Land Board, where he was involved in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen and four local nursing homes.
Despite being retired, Archer said he continues to help where he can and feels that the military gave him the confidence to volunteer and help others.
Kay Archer, his wife of nearly 50 years, teases him about how much he volunteers.
“I couldn’t say no,” Archer said. “I didn’t do it for me, I just felt like I wanted to serve. Some can do it and some can’t, it is not for everybody.”