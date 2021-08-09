The Temple Public Library’s collection of Spanish language materials will get a boost, thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Texas Book Festival.
The grant will allow the library to add more than 250 adult, young adult, and children’s materials to its shelves, the city of Temple said in a news release.
“Our library serves a culturally diverse community, and we would like to see our library collection reflect that,” Library Director Natalie McAdams said in the release. “The demand for Spanish materials in our library has increased dramatically over the past few years, and this grant will help us meet those needs.”
The Texas Book Festival awards grants to support collection enhancement for Texas public libraries. Since 1996, the organization has funded 1,305 grants totaling more than $3 million to more than 600 libraries throughout the state.
For information about the Temple Public Library, visit templetx.gov/library.