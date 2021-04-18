Contested municipal and school board races — including Temple’s mayor seat — and notable bond issues will be decided by voters as early voting starts Monday.
Temple College proposes a $124.9 million bond to expand and update campus facilities in the May 1 election.
Bond proposals — from $6.1 million to $113.3 million — to expand local campuses will be considered by voters in the Rogers, Academy and Jarrell school districts.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis is seeking reelection against challenger Richard Arwood, a purchaser at papermaker StarCorr Sheets.
Temple residents can begin early voting Monday at two locations: Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St.; and Temple College’s One College Centre, 2600 S. First St.
The Temple locations — where residents can vote in the both Temple College bond issue and the mayor’s race — will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26-27.
Belton ISD voters will decide on who represents the Area 4 seat. Incumbent Chris Flor is vying for the seat against challenger Brent Coates.
Early voting will be conducted from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
School districts
Jarrell ISD’s $113.3 million bond election is one of the area’s most expensive proposals this year.
The proposal, which will be broken into two separate propositions on the ballot, includes budgeting for a third elementary school for up to 800 students, and additions to its middle school and high school campuses — improvements necessary as Jarrell Elementary is expected to exceed 100 percent capacity for 2022-23, Jarrell Middle School for 2023-24 and Jarrell High for 2024-25, according to Templeton Demographics.
Under the district’s current plan, Jarrell Middle School would undergo a 12-classroom addition with cafeteria and library expansions, while Jarrell High would add 12 classrooms and expand its cafeteria, library, locker room and weight room.
For a list of Williamson County polling places, visit https://bit.ly/3mUMP3m.
Academy ISD voters will decide on a $79 million bond issue to alleviate campus congestion as the student enrollment is projected to reach nearly 2,300 students by the 2024-25 school year.
“This (funding) will meet the needs of that growth, and will keep us from having to go back every election period to ask for money based on potential growth,” AISD Superintendent Billy Harlan. “There’s a tremendous amount of property being purchased and annexed into our district ... that’s what we’re trying to plan for.”
Early voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Academy ISD Administration Building, 704 E. Main St. in Little River-Academy, according to district information.
Rogers ISD voters will consider approval of a $6.1 million bond — funding that will appear on the ballot as four propositions: $2.3 million for school facilities improvements, $1.9 million for a new auxiliary gym, $1.5 million for a new early childhood educational facility and $100,000 for a softball locker room facility.
A pair of seats on the Rogers school board will be on the May 1 ballot.
They are elected at large and serve for three-year terms. Although trustees Keith Caldwell and Kim Malcik currently have the seats, only Caldwell is seeking reelection.
Caldwell will be joined in the race for the two open seats with Joe Jarolik, Moody Glasgow, Robert Stephens and Bradley Marek, according to Rogers ISD.
During early voting, voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rogers ISD Administration Building, 1 Eagle Drive, according to district information.
Municipal elections
Troy voters can cast ballots in City Council races.
Although Mayor Michael Morgan is running unopposed, the ballot has three Council candidates vying for two at-large seats.
Incumbent Council members Paul Ramirez and Jason Sheffler are seeking reelection while Vance Camp seeks to join the Council.
Early voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Troy Community Center, E. Main St.
Rogers voters will decide on the town’s mayor. Mayor Billy Crow, who is up for reelection, will appear on the ballot next to Ernest Stoud.
Voters can cast their ballots at Rogers City Hall, 2 W. Mesquite Ave.
Early voting begins from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27.
Morgan’s Point Resort voters will also decide on City Council seats, including mayor.
Mayor Dwayne Gossett is unopposed for his next term. Council members Donna Hartman, Bruce Leonhardt, Ronny Snow and Robbie Johnson are seeking reelection while Shawn Knuckles and Larry Gossett are also campaigning.
Residents can cast their ballots early from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Morgan’s Point Resort City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Blvd.