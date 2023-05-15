Rucker Preston, the executive director of Family Promise of Bell County, called the nonprofit organization a “holy place.”
“It’s filled with babies, children and parents who have a safe place to stay while working on their goals with our staff, which lead them onto a new life of self-sustainability,” he said. “Then there are the volunteers, who are so heroic in their humble service with the guest families.”
With a new $1.3 million facility — that features seven bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms, a classroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room and back patio space — unveiled last January in East Temple, Preston emphasized how their reach has quickly grown.
“It took so many people to join in the effort to build this new facility and it takes an army of wonderful volunteers to serve on a daily basis,” he said. “Now, it makes all the difference in the world to the families staying here.”
In the first four months of 2023, the staff and volunteers at Family Promise of Bell County have assisted 137 children and parents who were experiencing homelessness by placing them into safe and supportive housing, and are on track to serve more than 400 by the end of the year.
That figure has continually risen, as it was 57 in 2020 and 222 in 2022.
Preston highlighted how Family Promise of Bell County help these families — largely referred to the 6,500-square-foot facility through churches, United Way of Central Texas, and the Temple, Belton and Killeen independent school districts — work through the trauma of homelessness and other past experiences, ensure that their children are in school or child care, gain reliable transportation, attain full-time employment, achieve financial stability, and acquire safe and sustainable housing.
“If we don’t address all the major needs, then families won’t stay housed for very long,” he said. “The last thing we ever want to see is for them to become homeless again. We take a holistic approach with our families, which takes time, but our success rate with families is 94%.”
Future developments at the site will include a playground and a basketball/pickleball court for children and eight transitional homes — improvements that are currently projected to total approximately $1.5 million.
“It’s been amazing to witness the growth of the organization over the last few years,” Emily Lavin, Family Promise of Bell County board president, told the Telegram. “This community has truly come together to serve families experiencing homelessness. I am so proud of our board, staff and community, and look forward to continued growth in the year ahead.”
Families in need of assistance can inquire by calling 254-773-9980 or by going online at familypromisebellcounty.org. The website has information about how people may donate to the organization.