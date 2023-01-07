Property tax issues will be on the top of the agenda for state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, this upcoming legislative session.
Shine said that he had already submitted, and is now working to build support, for several bills he hopes to get passed when the Legislature starts its work on Tuesday.
Most of the bills Shine plans to sponsor or author mainly revolve around property taxes as he expects to return to the House’s Ways and Means Committee. The committee mainly deals with how the state raises money and implements taxes.
One of the most important issues Shine plans to get passed this session is a change to who bears the burden of the state’s 100% property tax exemption for disabled veterans.
Property tax exemption
Currently, Shine said, many communities near military bases across the state see way more exemptions that eat into their budgets than those not near these posts.
“The exemption is there for veterans who have earned it and who are 100% disabled,” Shine said. “The whole purpose of addressing the issue is to have a mechanism at the state level that holds harmless counties, cities and special districts that have a significant military presence in their communities. It will allow the state to have a mechanism to basically cover the loss of revenue from that exemption.”
Shine said that some communities, such as Nolanville and Harker Heights in Bell County, can see up to 40% of their property tax revenue lost each year due to these exemptions.
A study of entities across the state found 26 that had at least 1% of their revenue lost each year due to the exemption. Shine said that Nolanville was probably the most adversely affected community in the state.
To change this, Shine said, he wants to hold these entities harmless, which will require the state to reimburse the funds.
“It is not to take away the benefit from the disabled veteran at all, that is not the intent,” Shine said. “It is how do we get money that these communities are losing back into their budget. If you live in those communities that are affected, and you do have a pretty high percentage of veterans who are there, that means the people who are not veterans and who don’t have an exemption are probably paying a higher level of property taxes.”
Shine said that this will help those communities put more money into services where they are needed like infrastructure, first responders and more.
In order to pay for all this, Shine said he hopes to use the hundreds of millions of dollars that the state’s Comptroller’s Office currently collects from sales taxes on military bases.
Shine said that, since city limits don’t go onto military bases such as Fort Hood, all that sales tax doesn’t stay in the local community despite those military members using local services.
“It is actually about somewhere between $350 million and $400 million in revenue lost for all those communities across the state,” Shine said. “The state has only been addressing it over the last six or seven years with a pool that has $19 million in it, which is just a spit in the bucket.”
In the future, if money doesn’t go to these communities who need it, Shine said the lack of public services could affect how the military invests in statewide posts.
Changing this dynamic and allowing money to flow back into local communities will be hard, according to Shine. He said that others have tried similar efforts in past legislative sessions without success.
Despite this, Shine said he is hopeful as the plan has already received the backing of multiple veteran organizations.
Tax appraisal districts
One bill that Shine is looking at supporting would add two new members to the various tax appraisal districts across the state.
The two new seats, which would bring the total to 11 in Bell County, would include representatives of local homeowners and commercial or property owners. Shine said that right now everyone on the appraisal district represents a taxing entity, with no one representing landowners.
Shine said he would also be looking at extending the exemption on buildings and land values owned by economic development corporations.
During the last legislative session, Shine said appraisal districts notified certain classes of these economic development corporations that they would have to pay taxes on their development properties. He said that, due to this happening late in that session, the Legislature was only able to get an agreement to hold off on those taxes until this session where a change could be made so all economic development corporations are treated the same in this regard.
Shine said that this could help communities such as Belton and other communities across the state.
In addition to these bills, Shine said he has another dozen property tax-related bills that are being drafted right now that deal with accountability and transparency in the system.
Public education
The final major bill that Shine highlighted is one he hopes to join as a co-author alongside Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin.
This piece of legislation would require the state to fund schools as if they were at full attendance each day instead of funding based on how many students show up.
Shine said that schools, similar to businesses, are required to be fully staffed and provide the same amount of services each day in anticipation of full attendance even if there is less. He said the average attendance rate of 95% means that schools regularly lose out on a portion of that funding and have to pass it along to residents in their communities.
“Obviously, you are not going to have 100% attendance every day but the schools still have to have all the school buses that they need as if they had 100% of the children show up that day,” Shine said. “They still have to provide the utilities for every school building and every classroom and they still have to provide for all the staff that supports all the schools and the teachers who are in the classrooms.”
To make up this difference, Shine said that school districts raise their property taxes to cover some of these expenses.
Shine said he co-authored a similar bill last legislative session and feels this time around there is a good chance of getting it passed by lawmakers.
“Here is another tool that we can use to require the state to step up and fund public education on full enrollment instead of on average daily attendance,” Shine said. “I feel very strongly that this is the right thing to do for our public schools and for our communities.