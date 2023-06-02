BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced the Advancement Division has returned to two divisions — a newly formed University Relations Division and a reorganized Advancement Division.
In April 2021, the Advancement Division was formed to include fundraising, records and gift management, marketing and communications, and alumni engagement, a UMHB news release said.
Dr. Rebecca O’Banion, who was promoted to vice president for advancement in 2021, successfully led the Advancement Division for two years.
“Although I knew this was a monumental task, I asked Dr. O’Banion to lead these vital UMHB departments until we were positioned to separate them into two divisions again,” said Dr. Randy O’Rear, university president. “I have carefully evaluated the scope of work, strategic initiatives in the coming years, and the uniqueness and visibility of the departments in the Advancement Division and feel this is the perfect time to reorganize.”
Tucker Glaske was promoted to vice president for advancement and will lead the fundraising and records and gift management departments as the reorganized Advancement Division. Glaske has served as a fundraiser for UMHB since June 2012. He was promoted to senior director of development in June 2020 and associate vice president for fundraising in April 2021. Glaske earned his bachelor’s in business management and his MBA from UMHB.
“Tucker has a proven track record of raising major gifts and has excelled in leading the Fundraising team over the last couple of years. I am confident the reorganized Advancement Division will continue to flourish under his leadership as vice president,” O’Rear said.
O’Banion was named the vice president for university relations, the newly formed division, the release said. She will lead the marketing and communications and alumni engagement departments in this role.
O’Banion has served for nearly 17 years in leadership positions at UMHB. Before serving as vice president for advancement, she served six years as vice president for development, one year as associate vice president for development, and eight years as director of alumni relations, the release said.
O’Banion earned her doctoral degree in higher education administration from UMHB. She also holds a master’s degree in human services-executive leadership from Liberty University and a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science from UMHB.
“Rebecca is a seasoned executive with an outstanding record of leadership, and I am confident the departments in the University Relations Division will soar to even greater heights under her leadership and this new model,” O’Rear said.