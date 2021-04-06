A 28-year-old Temple motorist was arrested Monday afternoon when he allegedly tried to hit a woman with his vehicle and crashed into a tire store, police said.
Christopher Anderson was in the Bell County Jail Monday afternoon. Jail records did not list a charge or a bond amount.
Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. at Discount Tire, 721 SW HK Dodgen Loop.
Anderson and a 26-year-old woman got into an argument, Arreguin said. When the woman jumped out of the vehicle, witnesses told police, Anderson attempted to run her over and instead crashed into Discount Tire.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for minor injuries she received from jumping from the vehicle. No other injuries were reported at the store.
Anyone with information can contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.