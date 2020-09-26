Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said there is a difference between a school district being diverse and being culturally responsive.
“I look at being diverse as a very passive context … but to be culturally responsive is a more active and deliberate strategy in making sure you are providing equitable opportunities for all students,” he told the Telegram.
Ott emphasized how Temple ISD’s goal is to ensure just that, and will roll out “CAT Chats” in the coming weeks as a measure for developing more relatable strategies with students.
“We’re really trying to make sure that we are exhausting as many of our strategies as possible,” he said. “We’ll look at our resources to really see if there are any areas where we need to add supplemental materials to ensure we’re connecting with all our students.”
Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said the district first began planning this opportunity during the summer.
“Dr. Ott always likes to say we can’t be single minded in our focus,” she said. “If there are social justice issues and concerns happening with our students, we want to ensure we as a district are responsive to the needs of our learners.”
Adams said Temple ISD will hold a multitude of informational sessions for CAT Chats, during which interested participants can discuss the program’s objectives.
“We have information sessions the week of Sept. 28, and then our first discussion session is planned for October,” she said. “We’re really going to let our participants drive how often we meet, but we intend to have one planned at least once a month.”
Adams noted how these sessions will be conducted virtually through Microsoft Teams, as it would be too difficult to physically distance with the anticipated number of participants.
“I have several district staff and campus leaders, who are going to be our support and small group leaders,” she said. “We’re going to begin our time together and then we’ll break into smaller groups of eight to 10 folks ... because that’s a more intimate setting to talk in and the goal is for kids to engage in these conversations.”
Individuals who elect to participate in the CAT Chats will be provided materials in preparation for the first discussion session.
“We will give our participants a list of videos and articles to review in preparation for our first session,” Adams said. “This allows them to gain some background knowledge and an understanding of what is culturally relevant responsive teaching.”
Ott continually expressed his excitement for the initiative to come to fruition, and said the district has many staff members with fantastic ideas and strategies.
“This gives us a chance to go through and discuss culture building, cultural awareness, things that impact teaching and learning, and barriers and structures that we might not realize are there,” he said. “It will really let us see how we can better support teaching and learning.”