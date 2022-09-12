Bell County Commissioners decided against reinstating a burn ban Monday as local drought conditions showed improvement.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt advised Commissioners against resuming the burn ban, which was recently repealed due to rains in the area, at their Monday meeting.
Mahlstedt said that many of the indicators used in confirming the need for a burn ban had fallen due to rains but were on their way back up. He pointed out that it was unlikely that the area would get much rain over the next week.
“We haven’t had a lot of rain and I don’t think we got any rain last week,” Mahlstedt said. “There is a very little bit forecasted this week, but less than a 10% chance each day.”
Mahlstedt said the Keetch-Byram Drought Index used by the county currently has local conditions just under where officials would usually call for a burn ban.
The index, Mahlstedt said, currently has the county just under 500 points on its scale, which ranges from zero to 800. Officials usually start looking at implementing a burn ban once the county passes the 500 point mark.
Despite drought conditions returning, officials reported only a slight rise in the number of grass fires last week compared to the week before.
Mahlstedt said last week the county had 20 grass fires while it only had 17 the week before.
Commissioners said that they would continue to watch weather and drought conditions in the county in case levels once again required a burn ban to be put in place.
A lack of rain over the last week as also affected local water levels at Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The Texas Water Development board shows Lake Belton down to 76.4% full, a decrease from 76.6% last week. Similarly, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is 77.6% full, down from 77.8% a week ago.
Improved drought conditions in Bell County and across Texas can be seen in a map published by the U.S. Drought Monitor last week.
The organization shows levels of drought in Bell County lessening. The county, which previously was almost half covered by the highest level of drought at the end of August, now has seen most of it recede.
The map shows Bell County with only a sliver of exceptional drought, the highest level recorded, with most of the remaining land divided between severe and extreme drought.
Moderate levels of drought, the second lowest level recorded, are seen in a small strip of East Bell County.