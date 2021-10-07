More than 100 Temple ISD students met their “Wildcat Mentor” on Thursday during a kickoff event at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.
This year, the initiative — in its 13th year — shifted back to in-person mentoring.
“This program means a lot to our students,” Yara Thomas, a student support specialist for Temple ISD, said. “They look forward to having an additional positive role model where they can have meaningful conversations as well as set long-range goals. I believe the students and mentors receive a friendship that can last for years to come. It is also a way in which students learn how to give back to the community, just as their mentors are giving back to them.
Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said Wildcat Mentors are expected to spend at least two hours with their students each month.
“The program’s mission is ... to empower students to make positive choices that enable them to maximize their personal potential,” Wallin said. “The program also serves to provide students with regular and consistent contact with trusted adults, emphasize the value of learning and provide academic support.”
Nicea Williams, an 11-year-old student, noted how she is particularly interested in learning how to be more social.
“I want to learn how to be more social,” she told the Telegram. “I usually do things that involve one person … so l want to learn different ways I can spend time with people … like playing games that involve more people in them.”
On Thursday, Williams got a jump on that goal when she met with Regina Phinney — her Wildcat Mentor — for a game of pool.
However, Phinney, a six-time Wildcat Mentor, had more to share than simply how to play a quick game of pool.
“Seeing these students and their faces today has been amazing,” she said. “Nicea and I have already been talking about our love for dogs and animals … so we’ve discussed whether she might want to study animals in the future. We’re just trying to give some insight as to what they could do in the future.”
Wildcat Mentor chair Kristi Burke loves to see residents, like Phinney, making time for local students.
“I love seeing the community come alongside Temple ISD to support our mentees,” she said. “Having heart-to-heart conversations with the students is the most rewarding part of the program. The mentors receive just as much, if not more, than the mentees.”
Residents can learn more about the Wildcat Mentor program and how to volunteer online at bit.ly/3uZpUbq.