Allison Dickson has collected stuffed animals for the past four years for a fundraiser that benefits the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
But, like many events this year, the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the Temple resident’s plans.
Instead, Dickson is raising $6,000 to help purchase a mobile game cart so children at the medical center can play video games inside their rooms. The suggested donation is $20 or $25.
“Due to availability and safety concerns, sadly the animals are in quarantine,” Dickson said. “But the children still need our love now more than ever — especially during the holidays.”
Dickson accepts donations through PayPal, Venmo , cash, check or money order. Contact her at 254-624-9349 or Alli91879@aol.com , or by messaging her on Facebook, which is under Allison Dickson, or through Instagram and Twitter. Her handle on Instagram and Twitter is @AlliJD3.
The fundraiser begins Monday and ends Dec. 13, according to a flier.
A portion of the donations will go toward Dickson’s three scholarships: Temple Proud, Southwestern Tri Delta and Baylor Law.
“These scholarships help deserving students continue to reach their academic goals,” she said. “Gifts beyond the game cart goal and scholarship portion will go to the Child Life Department to purchase items that are their greatest needs.”
The Child Life Department has had a video game cart on its wish list for some time now, Dickson said.
Typically, the medical center would allow children who are patients to blow off some steam and be a kid by visiting the child life room. But the room has been closed throughout the coronavirus crisis as a precaution.
“The children cannot leave their rooms to go play and escape their reality, so bringing games to them is a tangible way to make their stay hopefully better in some small way — not just during the holidays but throughout the year,” Dickson said.
The mobile game cart also will help an often overlooked group around Christmastime: older children.
“So aiming to provide funds for a mobile game cart helps fill that gap,” Dickson said.
This project hits close to home for Dickson.
“This project means so much to me because I’ve experienced numerous holidays in the hospital and know that a surprise gift or time ‘away’ from hospital life can be a game changer and lift your spirits,” she said. “Let’s see the power of love and encouragement we can give to a new set of children in need this year. Thank you for your continued support of this special project.”
Dickson, who was diagnosed with Werdnig -Hoffman muscular dystrophy when she was 15 months old, relates to the children at McLane Children’s Medical Center.
“With my compromised health I haven’t left my home or had in person visitors since March 7 except for a two-week stay in the ICU in October with pneumonia and sepsis,” she said. “I understand the feeling of isolation and know that bringing entertainment to the patients’ room is a type of ‘medicine’ that works on the spirit and mental health needs. “
Dickson hopes to exceed the $6,000 goal. She has done so in recent years.
“In the past a $25 donation purchased an animal and $10 of each went to student scholarships. Last year, 530 stuffed animals were donated,” Dickson said. “That means over $13,000 was raised by this project. We can provide this game cart by joining forces.”