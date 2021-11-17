CAMERON — The Cameron Police Department was investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle accident that caused a Salado man’s death.
Cameron Police Chief Lonnie E. Gosch said 22-year-old Austin Berg was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at a park located at Fourth Street and Kemp at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the rider failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking a tree,” Gosch said. “Speed appears to be a factor in the accident. The rider was operating a newer model Honda CBR 600.”
Gosh said the driver was wearing protective gear, and the accident is pending further investigation.
“Any accident is always difficult and tragic when there is loss of life,” he said. “Motorcycles are inherently dangerous, and night riding increases that risk.”