The Texas Historical Commission awarded Patricia Benoit, columnist for the Temple Daily Telegram’s weekly “Backroads” column, the award for excellence in media achievement for “increasing awareness of the state’s historic and prehistoric resources.”
She was honored Thursday at a banquet sponsored by the Texas Historical Commission in Austin.
“It’s a great honor, since it’s the highest media award THC gives … and they don’t give it every year,” Benoit said. “There were about 15 columns they read over the last two years to judge my columns.”
The Texas Historical Commission is the state agency for historic preservation, and its mission is to protect and preserve the state’s historic and prehistoric resources for the use, education, enjoyment and economic benefit of present and future generations.
Benoit — who worked full-time at the Telegram from 1976 to 1984 — has been researching and highlighting diverse topics regularly for the Telegram for years. Her Backroads column also appears in the Telegram’s sister paper, the Killeen Daily Herald.
She expanded on that honor, referencing how newspapers across the country have been cutting back on these types of columns.
“It’s always an honor when the Temple and the Killeen papers think that this is important and have continued to support me on this job,” Benoit said.
Among her topics include stories localizing traveling museum exhibits and illustrating the links of Bell County history with national events. Columns have highlighted State Historical Marker dedications, pointing out the significance of local history.
Benoit noted how there are multiple ways to preserve local history.
“One way you preserve history is to preserve buildings, restore buildings and save buildings,” Benoit said. “The other way is just preserving stories, so they can continue to be told and that’s the challenge ... to keep the documentation and the stories alive so that these buildings can continue to live. You can’t have an historic site without making sure that people understand the people and the times behind it.”
After working for the Telegram and other newspapers full-time over her journalism career, Benoit rejoined the Telegram on a part-time basis in 2008 in various roles. That included contributing to Backroads, which had been a standing feature of the Telegram. In 2012, she took on the role of the regular Backroads columnist.
She is the author of more than 10 books on Central Texas history, including several on medical institutions in Bell and surrounding counties. She received the Kate Warnick Award for best United Methodist Church history for her book about the centennial of First United Methodist Church’s 1911 house of worship, and best non-published biography from the Texas Baptist History Society. She also has won several Associated Press Managing Editors journalism awards.