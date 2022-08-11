A new fund in local non-profit organization will aid those wanting to leave an abusive relationship do so with their furry companions.
Jax’s Fund, a new offering from Priceless Beginnings, will provide accommodations for pets while the families suffering from abuse receive help.
“We’re a domestic violence organization,” said Treasurer Kaye Cathey. “We help children go to camp to enrich their lives. We help families get out of bad situations. Sometimes they won’t leave if they have a pet. We’ve added this portion ... so that we will have funds in case they need someone to take care of their pets while they transition.”
Priceless Beginnings was created to honor the memories of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, who were slain on Jan. 3, 2019. Swearingin, a friend of Scott, was helping her leave an abusive relationship at the time of their death by capital murder suspect Cedric Marks, who remains in custody at the Bell County Jail awaiting trial set for October.
“We started it just a few months after they were murdered,” Cathey said. “We’ve helped countless women and children get to safe places.”
Swearingin’s dog Jax is in the family’s care, and he frequently joins fundraisers and events in their honor.
“His dog was the one that alerted the family that something was wrong,” Cathey said. “His mother still has the dog.”
At the organization’s inception, Cathey said their focus was to send children to summer camps to enrich their lives.
“During COVID-19, it seemed like the domestic violence escalated,” she said. “We started to get a lot of calls.”
The excess in calls prompted the organization to join forces with other entities in the area to create a network to help survivors of domestic violence, Cathey said.
“We work together to have a bed at a location or a shelter where we can send a family,” she said. “We will pay for motels. We’re doing whatever it takes to give them a way out.”
Cathey said the organization had helped hundreds of people since its establishment and about 70 in 2022.
Event to raise funds
The Bell County Kennel Club and Travis County Kennel are having a dog agility trial event at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W Loop 121, Belton, from Friday through Sunday. All funds from the event will be donated to Jax’s Fund.
“Everyone involved is donating their services to benefit Jax’s Fund, which is through Priceless Beginnings,” trial judge Christie Bowers said. “All profits will be donated to this fund. On Saturday, we are getting as many people and dogs to wear tutus; many of us are donating $1 for every tutu worn.”
Bowers said the tutus help people remember to have fun with their dogs.
The event is free and open to the public, who will have a chance to donate to the fund.