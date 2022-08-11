Jax's Fund

Michael Swearingin, who was slain on Jan. 3, 2019, is pictured with his dog Jax. The Priceless Beginnings non-profit created the fund to aid those in domestic violence situations with pets.

 

A new fund in local non-profit organization will aid those wanting to leave an abusive relationship do so with their furry companions.

