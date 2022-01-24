A Temple man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after deputies said he ran from them, crashed his car, and had a gun he wasn’t supposed to have due to prior convictions.
Brandon C. Taylor, 32, was indicted on evading arrest with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, both third-degree felonies.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies observed Taylor — a person they suspected had active arrest warrants — and attempted a traffic stop on Nov. 24.
“Taylor then accelerated at a high rate of speed, refusing to stop, after lights and sirens were activated,” the affidavit said. “Taylor drove through a stop sign and wrecked his vehicle in Killeen.”
After the accident, the affidavit said deputies removed Taylor from the crashed vehicle and arrested him.
“On the driver’s side of the floorboard, in plain view, deputies found a handgun with a magazine that was loaded,” the affidavit said.
Taylor was convicted of a felony in 2015 for unlawful carrying of a weapon on licensed premises and served three years in prison.
He is due at the Bell County 426th Judicial District Court, presided by Judge Steve Duskie, on Feb. 11 for an arraignment hearing. During the hearing, Taylor is expected to be formally informed of his charges and enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.
Taylor remains in custody at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $330,000.