A 62-year-old Temple man was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on a charge of indecency with a child with sexual contact for allegedly touching a boy inappropriately.
David Wayne Garland, jailed since April, was in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $75,000 bond for the second-degree felony, records show.
The incident occurred April 28 outside a pool hall in the 2300 block of South 57th Street in Temple.
The 14-year-old boy told police that he was sitting outside the pool hall when a man, later identified as Garland, asked him to step between two cars. Between the cars, Garland allegedly touched the boy’s genitals over his clothes.
The boy “told the male he was not OK with this and walked away from him,” Detective Kenneth McRae said in an arrest affidavit.
The man left in a black sedan afterwards.
Surveillance video obtained from the business showed Garland motioned for the boy to go between the cars before “grabbing (him) in the groin area” and then stepping away and zipping his pants, the affidavit said.
McRae, through investigative techniques, identified Garland and obtained a copy of his driver’s license photograph.
Garland was interviewed by McRae on June 29 and confirmed he was at the pool hall and spoke with the victim.
“I showed the surveillance video to the suspect,” McRae said in the affidavit. “I would advise that David Garland stated that the video showed what he did but stated he did not tell the victim to come between the cars. Garland admitted that he smokes marihuana and drinks but also stated that he did not want to incriminate himself as this would be an issue with his parole officer.”
Garland was sentenced to 151 months in federal custody with three years supervised release for conspiracy to district narcotics and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine, the affidavit said.
His criminal background includes a robbery and two or more theft convictions in Bell County, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in Harris County, along with misdemeanor convictions, according to the affidavit.
Other indictments
• Seth-Ham Miller, 32, of Belton, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Ashley Copeland, 42, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Paul K. Lopez, 22, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• John A. Bentura, 22, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Vincent Castorena, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Teresa F. Chardt, 52, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Edward J. Proctor, 45, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.