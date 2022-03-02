A Temple man sentenced for stealing personal information while dumpster diving, trying to cash stolen checks, and drug possession had his probation revoked Feb. 24.
He was resentenced to serve 10 years in a Texas correction facility as well as two other sentences: one for three years and another for five months in a state jail.
Brandon Dale Stapleton, 33, was sentenced for fraudulent use and possession of identifying items between 10 and 50, a second-degree felony; and forgery, and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, both state jail felonies.
During sentencing at the Bell County 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul Lepak sentenced Stapleton to 10 years on a Texas Department of Corrections prison on the fraud case, two years in a state jail on the forgery case, and 17 months at a state jail on the possession charge.
Stapleton has a pending case of mail theft filed in May 2021, prompting the revocation of his probation, court records showed.
The fraud case, according to an arrest affidavit from 2015, stems from a police contact with Stapleton where he was arrested for giving a false name to police.
Officers found several identifying items and checks not belonging to Stapleton in his backpack.
During an interview at the time, Stapleton “admitted that some of the information on his possession was traded to him for narcotics and other information that he had found while going through dumpsters and trash cans,” the affidavit said.
Police noted on the affidavit finding a birth certificate, bank account documents, military identifications, and IRS documents belonging to another man.
The forgery case stems from a 2015 case where officers responded to Texell Bank on 3314 S. 31st St., where Stapleton was identified as a man trying to cash three forged checks, according to an arrest affidavit.
Stapleton was interviewed about the checks while in custody, and “he confessed that he was the individual who passed the three checks in question and that he had stolen them from a mailbox,” the affidavit said.
Stapleton pleaded guilty to the fraud and forgery charges in 2016 and, according to court records, was sentenced to five years probation.
In 2018, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department contacted Stapleton during a traffic stop where he failed to identify himself and was arrested on warrants. During that stop, deputies found methamphetamine in his wallet.
Stapleton was sentenced to four years probation on Feb. 22, 2019.
Court records show Stapleton was arrested again in May 2021 on a misdemeanor charge for the theft of mail, which prompted the revocation of his probation on the other cases.
Stapleton is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in that case at County Court at Law No. 2 presided by Judge John Mischtian on May 6.
Stapleton has previous felony and misdemeanor convictions, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records website.
His one felony conviction was in 2014 after his arrest by the Bell sheriff’s department. He was charged with theft of property more than $1,500 but less than $20,000, a state jail felony. He was found with less than 1 gram of controlled substance during the same arrest.
He was convicted on both charges but only served six months in jail after being tried in the Bell County 264th District Court.
Both sentences ran concurrently, and Stapleton was released from jail on Oct. 3, 2014.