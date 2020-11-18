The city of Temple on Wednesday closed a portion of a downtown Temple street for construction.
A portion of West Avenue B between Third and Main Streets will be closed for two weeks as contractors install new electrical conduit, according to a news release.
The eastbound lane of West Avenue B will be closed to traffic, the release said. Motorists who need to access the Santa Fe Plaza parking lots should use the Avenue A entrance. Westbound traffic on Avenue B will take First Street to access Avenue A.
The city urges motorists to use caution in the area and obey all traffic control signs.