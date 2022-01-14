Freezing temperatures are set return Saturday morning.
After a high of 76 on Friday, temperatures will plummet overnight to bring freezing cold back to Temple Saturday morning.
Temperatures Saturday morning will feel like 22 degrees with wind chill at 8 a.m., before rising back above freezing to a high of 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The service also forecasts surface winds of up to 30 miles per hour and gusts of up to 46 miles per hour.
Freezing temperatures will quickly return going into Sunday morning, hitting a low of 16 degrees with wind chill at 4 a.m. before another bounce back up to a high of 55 degrees.
Monday morning will see a low of 28 degrees with wind chill at 6 a.m. before temperatures once again rise to a high of 63 degrees.
On Tuesday morning temperatures will stay above freezing with a low of 35 degrees with wind chill at 6 a.m. followed by a high near 70 degrees.
Following Tuesday’s rise, wind chill temperatures are expected to once again fall below freezing at night on Wednesday and Thursday.
In response to these freezing temperatures, Temple’s two warming shelters opened their doors Friday night and plan to open them tonight and Sunday night.
The two shelters, located at Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army, open their doors to the homeless on nights when wind chill temperatures fall below freezing. Both shelters also open when it is wet outside and wind chill temperatures hit 35 degrees.
Both shelters try to alert the homeless early each day that they will be open, with Temple Impact normally posting on their Facebook page.
Ebonny Freeman, director of the Temple Salvation Army’s shelter, said word spreads on the street quickly once their building raises a white flag.
“We put up a white flag about noon to let everyone in the community know that our doors will be open to anyone because of the weather,” Freeman said.
Those staying at either shelter are provided a warm dinner and breakfast during their stay.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m.
This is the second year the two organizations have worked together to open on the same days, trying to provide some consistency for the local homeless population.
“We have a great working partnership with other agencies,” Lt. David Beckham, who runs the Salvation Army of Bel County, said. “Impact Church hosts homeless overnight, too, while Feed My Sheep provides a place for them to get warm during the day.”
Winter coat drive
Looking at many consecutive cold days, the Salvation Army is also looking for donations of winter wear to share with the homeless that use its shelter.
The organization is asking residents to donate coats, winter hats, gloves, scarves and warm socks that can be shared with those in need. During their stay at the Salvation Army’s shelter, the homeless have the opportunity to visit the organization’s clothing closet and select needed items.
Currently, organization officials said, there is a shortage of all cold weather clothing and items of all sizes are needed.
The organization will accept donation of the clothing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G in Temple.
“We could really use community support,” Beckham said.