BELTON — Fifteen-year-old Joshua Allen Reyner of Belton died Thursday night from a gunshot wound to his back, and the manner of death was ruled homicide, a preliminary autopsy report said.
Described in a GoFundMe account as a “force of nature,” Joshua was a person who took “the road less traveled” as he confronted challenges on his life’s journey, Richard Furnace said.
Joshua was enrolled in the Belton ISD Academic Intervention and Monitoring System program.
Contributions to the GoFundMe account will go to the Belton ISD special education program to be used as needed.
As of Monday afternoon, $1,865 of a $2,000 goal was raised.
Donations may be made at Justice for Josh – Fund BISD Special Education.
Joshua is a Belton High School student, Interim Superintendent Dr. Robin Battershell confirmed Monday.
“The Belton Independent School District was saddened to learn about the tragic deaths of two students from Belton High School that occurred in separate off-campus events over winter break,” Battershell said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to each student’s family and friends, as well as the school community. Additional counseling support will be available this week to assist our students and staff.”
Services for Joshua are pending with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Joshua had just walked into the front door of where he stayed at 1610 S. Wall St. about 8 p.m. when he collapsed, a Friday news release said.
Two gunshots were heard by neighbors, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Friday.
Joshua was taken to Baylor Scott & White Children’s Medical Center and was pronounced dead at about 9:05 p.m. by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Anyone with information should call the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840.