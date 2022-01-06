Temperatures in Temple took a dip Thursday evening before warming up over the weekend.
The low Thursday going into Friday was 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, with gusts of wind up to 20 miles per hour. Wind chill makes the temperature feels even colder, into the low 20s.
On Friday, temperatures are expected to get up to a high of 55 degrees, dropping to 44 degrees overnight before rising to 64 degrees on Saturday and 70 degrees on Sunday.
Local temperatures have been higher than normal this year due to La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean.
With the freezing temperatures in Temple, the warming shelter at Temple Impact Church opened to house those with nowhere else to go.
The shelter opens each day when temperatures drop below freezing, after factoring in wind chill. When it is wet outside it also opens each day when temperatures are below 35 degrees with wind chill.
Volunteers open the shelter at 6 p.m. and close it at 8 a.m. the next morning and provide people who stay there food for dinner and breakfast.
Deni Howard, who manages the church’s shelter, said the shelter could still use some more volunteers to help out during late-night shifts despite some recent interest. She said finding those both willing and qualified to manage the shelter during the overnight shifts has been hard.
“Usually we have our volunteers do a mental health first aid class … just so that everyone has a few tools in their tool belt that they can work with if something unusual happens,” Howard said. “It has actually worked out very well and we have had some people who have worked with Child Protective Services and Feed My Sheep come over and volunteer.”
Those interested in volunteering or donating goods to the shelter can email Howard at deni@impacttemple.com.