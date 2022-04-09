BELTON — Offering everything from lemonade to goat milk soap, Flavor Fest drew a lot of strollers Saturday to the Hope for the Hungry fundraiser at Amy’s Self Storage, 7950 State Highway 317 in Belton.
“We have so many flavors,” said Tonya Murphy of Belton, owner of A Cupcake Avenue. “For different events we usually take just the popular ones.”
Those would be vanilla-strawberry, ultimate chocolate, red velvet and cheese cake, she said. She’s been operating in the Temple-Belton area for about a year and a half, she said. She previously ran the business in Austin and Lubbock.
She had a job as a respiratory therapist in Austin, she said, when the company she worked for went bankrupt.
“I baked on the side when I was in college,” she said. “I kind of went back to it and created a company in Austin. I ended up buying a trailer a year later.”
Her husband has a corporate position in real estate, she said.
“For me, this is what I do full time,” she said. “It’s exciting. You get to meet new people all the time. It opens new opportunities, people who might want you to come set up.”
She sets up Thursday-Sunday at a food truck park in Nolanville.
“We do a lot of catering and events like this,” she said.
At the Hope for the Hungry booth, Jeff Pedigo, director of Kids Against Hunger, said the youth program started in 2015.
Right now, he said, different community groups and Kids Against Hunger are packing meals to be sent to Ukraine. There will be a group today at Feed My Sheep, he said, and one Monday at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. The organization is also raising money for Ukraine, he said.
Another Hope for the Hungry program, Egg My Yard, is returning to Bell County for the third time, he said. People sign up to buy from 25-80 eggs.
“We hide the eggs in the night, so when the kids wake up they’ll have Easter eggs,” he said. “Normally we get dozens of families to sign up. It’s a lot of fun.”
Egg My Yard is a benefit for Haiti, where Hope for the Hungry has long been involved, he said.
“We’re there since 1982, helping support the children’s homes in Haiti, and we’re not going to stop,” he said. “God’s still at work and we’re going to keep on serving.”
Hope for the Hungry also has Hope House, a ministry for children in Belton, he said.
“We love on the kids, inspire them, give them an opportunity to enjoy life and learn in the process,” he said.
Just around the corner, Rashelle Harper of Temple waited on customers at her booth for Wreaths by Rashelle.
“I’m a retired school teacher of 30 years,” she said. “I had to find something to do, so I taught myself. I go to craft fairs and I have a Facebook page.”
She does custom wreaths and wreaths for all occasions, including center pieces and monument saddles for tombstones.
“I do a lot of patriotic,” she said.
She stays busy enough to buy supplies and make more wreaths, she said.
“With all that’s happening in the world, this gives me joy, and it makes others happy too,” she said.
She’ll be in downtown Temple on May 7 for the Cinco de Mayo celebration, she said.