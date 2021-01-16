Mayra Bolivar was 5 years old when her family left Mexico for the United States. When she arrived, the only phrase she could remember was “Where’s the bathroom?”
Although her school did not have a bilingual program, Bolivar’s kindergarten teacher was dedicated to helping her develop an understanding of the English language.
“I remember that she kept me in during recess and activity time, and she would just talk to me,” Bolivar, 40, said. “I was just submerged in (the language) and she was wonderful.”
Christine Parks, Temple Independent School District’s chief of communications, said that relationship set Bolivar on a path toward a profession in education — a career that led to her recent hire as an assistant principal at Bonham Middle School, 4600 Midway Drive in Temple.
“I’ve had opportunities to interview in other districts, but it was always hard to think of myself anywhere other than Temple. I hope I can impact these kids at Bonham Middle School,” Bolivar, a 1998 Temple High graduate, said. “I’m just looking forward to motivating them and helping them become stronger students. I hope they can see that if you work hard toward a goal, and give it your all, then you can achieve it.”
During a Tuesday Temple ISD board meeting, Bolivar was introduced as Bonham Middle School’s new assistant principal with her family by her side.
“My mom has just been so supportive, and she didn’t know the language when we first got here either,” she said. “And I don’t know what I would be able to do without my husband. He’s such a big part in my life, and I have just been truly blessed that he’s been so supportive.”
But Bolivar’s tenure with Temple ISD began years earlier when she was employed as a paraprofessional. Her education — which includes degrees from Temple College, the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor and Texas A&M University-Central Texas — and dedication earned her positions at Western Hills Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary and Scott Elementary.
“I spent about 12 years of my time teaching first grade at Kennedy-Powell, and during that time, I even taught (Christine) Parks’ daughter,” Bolivar said.
Parks said she has known Bolivar for years through several capacities in Temple ISD.
“If I had to sum up Mayra in one word, it would be ‘dedicated’ … and that is her dedication to her students,” Parks said. “Her dedication to teaching kids is just unparalleled. One time we had a student enroll at Kennedy-Powell, who moved here from I believe Taiwan, that did not speak any English.”
She highlighted how Bolivar immediately came to her door, asking for the student to join her first-grade class.
“Much like what her teacher had done for her all those years ago, she took the time to teach this young man English,” Parks said. “She saw that child and his needs, and was determined to meet and help him.”
That determination is a cherished characteristic in Temple ISD, and Parks can only expect greater things to come.
“Temple ISD is where she’s chosen to start her career and to really grow,” Parks said. “She has stayed with us and it has paid off. We have been able to watch her, and I have no doubt that this next step as assistant principal is not the end of her story.”
But in the meantime, Bolivar is grateful for where she’s at.
“None of this would have been possible if it wasn’t in God’s plan,” she said. “I am a big believer in right time, right place, and God knows when that right time is.”