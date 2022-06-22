A Temple holiday tradition will continue for a 24th year.
The H-E-B All American Fourth of July Family Fun Fest and Fireworks Show, a free event, is scheduled from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday at Crossroads Park, 1020 Research Parkway. A fireworks show, with safety precautions, is planned that evening.
“The city always looks forward to hosting our annual family fun fest and fireworks show every year!” Temple Parks and Recreation Department Assistant Director Mike Hemker said in a news release. “This show is great way to show our patriotism and give families some safe and exciting activities for the Fourth of July!”
This event will feature live music by Brodie Lane Band as well as arts, crafts and food throughout the evening.
The city is also still accepting applications for food and arts and crafts vendors for the event. Those interested in becoming a vendor can visit templetx.gov/regulations for more information.