On Friday, April 15, at about 3:30 p.m., Temple Police officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of South 31st Street for a theft in progress, according to a news release from Nohely Mackowiak, public relations coordinator for Temple Police.
When officers arrived, they found two females had stolen meat from the grocery store and had left the area. They learned a store employee noticed the two exit the store with large quantities of unpaid meat products in a shopping cart. The employee confronted them and tried to pull the cart away, but they were able to load all of the meat into their vehicle.
The same suspects let a shopping cart run into another vehicle in the parking lot, damaging it.
It is estimated the suspects stole more than $2,000 in meat. This is an active investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.
This story will be updated as more information is available.