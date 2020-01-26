U.S. Army Nurse Frankie Lewey, a 1932 graduate of the Scott & White School of Nursing, treats a wounded soldier shortly after the February 1945, liberation of Santo Tomas Internment Camp in Manila, Philippines. She was captured on Corregidor in June 1942 and transferred to a Manila camp. While a prisoner, she administered to the sick and wounded under barbaric conditions including long hours of work and barely enough food to sustain life.