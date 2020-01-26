Dorothea Daley Engel had no time for bitterness and mourning. After all, she was a nurse, and she had a job to do.
A first lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps, Engel (1916-2004) was the new head nurse at Camp Hood’s hospital in October 1942. She and the 144 nurses under her command were charged with getting the post hospital and all medical care organized and combat-ready.
The U.S. had been involved in World War II less than a year, but already she had seen enough to last a lifetime.
A native of Missouri, Engel completed nursing training in 1937 and entered the Army Nurse Corps the next year. By 1940, she was serving in the Philippines while war rumors roiled.
She and about 100 other nurses were caught up in the sieges of Bataan and Corregidor in 1942. They were captured by the Japanese, all while tending to seriously wounded soldiers in a makeshift jungle hospital dripping with snakes and enemy bombs. They survived on whatever they could find — caribou, horse, monkey and mule meats were the usual fare.
Engel was among the nurses who have been dubbed “the angels of Bataan,” nurses who bravely and selflessly cared for wounded soldiers as Japanese bombs rained down in a fiery hell. Caught in the raging battle, the nurses set up field hospitals in the jungles of Bataan and the tunnels of Corregidor, where they tended to the most devastating injuries of war, and suffered the terrors of shells and shrapnel.
The Allies had hoped to hold Bataan and Corregidor until supplies and reinforcements could arrive from the States. Eleven Navy nurses stayed behind in Manila.
On Jan. 2, 1942, the Japanese entered Manila and took those Navy nurses prisoner. Engel was one of the Army nurses sent from Manila just before it was invaded to work in the jungles of Bataan. She and others set up jungle hospitals, helped the wounded and created a semblance of normalcy in the chaos.
In some ways, Engel was fortunate to have been secretly smuggled out of Manila in April 1942 in the dead of night. That May, the U.S. surrendered the Philippines to the Japanese.
Fifty-four of Engel’s nurse colleagues were then taken prisoner and remained captive for the next 33 months. Among them were Col. Rosemary Hogan (Class of 1933) and First Lt. Frankie Lewey, both graduates of the Scott & White School of Nursing (Class of 1932).
Enlisting in the Army Nurse Corps in 1940, Lewey (1910-1987) was assigned to various locations around Manila when the Japanese attacked on Dec. 8, 1941. In January 1942, she was transferred to Bataan, and in April 1942, transferred to the island of Corregidor. She treated her patients while under the constant attack of the Japanese. Lewey was captured on Corregidor in June 1942 and transferred to Santo Tomas Internment Camp in Manila in August. While a prisoner, she administered to the sick and wounded under barbaric conditions including long hours of work and barely enough food to sustain life.
Hogan (1912–1964) arrived in the Philippines shortly before the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. As nurse in charge, she led American and Filipino nurses to Bataan Peninsula to establish a 1,000-bed hospital in Limay. In January 1942, they moved the hospital inland to an area called Little Baguio. While in the operating room during a bombing raid in May 1942, Hogan sustained shrapnel wounds, for which she received the Purple Heart. Hogan and the other wounded were transported to Corregidor to recuperate, but the Japanese captured them after their plane was forced down.
Both nurses were held in Manila’s Santo Tomas Internment Camp and finally liberated in 1945. All nurses — including Hogan, Lewey and Engel — were emaciated, exhausted and infested with jungle parasites.
Meanwhile, back in the U.S., after less than six months after her experiences in the Philippines, Engel was dispatched to Camp Hood where nursing services were barely operational.
Walter Humphrey (1904-1971), the Temple Daily Telegram’s managing editor, interviewed her. His story began by first describing her petite figure and her shoulder-length dark hair, but his chauvinist descriptions belied her obvious toughness and experience.
The U.S. had entered World War II in December 1941. Preparations for the camp were announced the following January 1942. The first major unit arrived by April 1942, and camp officially opened the following September.
Engel first realized that many aspects of patient care needed to be accomplished. She had no time to dwell on her own troubles. After all, she was a nurse, and she had a job to do.
Yet, Engel had one niggling, haunting question: Where was her husband?
She had married Lt. Emmanuel “Boots’ Engel Jr. in February 1942 in a Philippine Army hospital as he recovered from malaria. While she worked at Camp Hood, she awaited any word from him. Some reports indicated he had been taken as a prisoner of war.
In her interview with the Telegram, she told Humphrey she thought he was missing in action, but she was certain he was still alive.
Once her assignment at Camp Hood was completed, she was shipped out to other U.S. posts before duty called her to post-war Germany for occupation forces, where she was discharged in 1947.
Although the Army officially listed her as a widow by 1945, she said she “kept searching the newspapers for lists of survivors.”
His name never appeared.
“Gradually, I came to see that he was never coming home,” she said. His remains were never found; she never remarried.
The men who survived Bataan and Corregidor never forgot the nurses who selflessly did their duty. On April 9, 1980, the former soldiers dedicated a bronze plaque at Bataan’s Mount Samat “in honor of the valiant American military women who gave so much of themselves in the early days of World War II. … They truly earned the name — the Angels of Bataan and Corregidor.”
The names of Engel, Hogan and Lewey are inscribed on the monument.