Temple resident Kevin Thomas, a Belton New Tech @Waskow senior, is a candidate in the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, officials announced Tuesday.
New Tech senior named U.S. Presidential Scholar candidate
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram City Editor
