A leisurely drive-by parade Saturday afternoon celebrated the 100th birthday of World War II veteran Johnnie A. Plsek.
He sat under an awning in his front yard on South 33rd Street in Temple, accompanied by his niece, Dorothy Schultz. Other family members and friends were scattered about in lawn chairs, chatting and sometimes waving at the passing cars. The earlier drivers would honk, stop and roll down their windows to talk. Plsek, who his niece said still lives alone but doesn’t see well, would yell, “Who is it?” When they told him, he’d say, “Oh yeah!”
“He used to wire my houses,” he said of one driver.
That was when he owned Johnnie A. Plsek Building Co. during 1950-2000. A World War II U.S. Army veteran, he made a landing at Omaha Beach in Normandy. He’s also a longtime deer hunter, and by all accounts quite a dancer.
Plsek’s service in World War II was mentioned in a May 25 article of Vestnik, the SPJST weekly newspaper. His unit’s mission was to decontaminate the area in case of chemical warfare, he said. Because the American troops were incommunicado leading up to the invasion, he said he’s not sure exactly which day they landed, but he thinks it was about eight days after D-Day.
“The beach was already secured,” he said.
Vestnik listed a long string of medals he earned.
“I don’t need all those medals,” he said. “They make people think I won the war.”
For 3½ years, he said, he never had a day of furlough.
“So with the leave pay, I bought my first car — a 1940 Chevrolet,” he said with a grin.
In 68 years, last year was the first time he didn’t go deer hunting, he said. He has hunted with crossbow and longbow, and has a house full of mounts, he said.
“Exercise” was the answer he gave for a secret to longevity, and for him a lot of that has been dancing.
For years, his niece said, he’s danced regularly at Sammons Community Center, Belton Senior Center and Tom Sefcik Hall.
Valeri Bobbitt, his granddaughter, said he usually dances twice a week every week.
“He’s been so isolated because of the COVID,” Bobbitt said. “This is great.”
She talks with her grandfather every night at 7 o’clock, she said. “Just to check up on him, make sure he’s OK, not getting into trouble.”
American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple organized the parade. Post Commander John Potts stopped by and awarded Plsek with a U.S. flag and state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, gave him a Texas flag that has flown over the state Capitol building.
Plsek was born on a farm near Marak in Milam County, his niece said. A member of SPJST Lodge No. 47, he still plans to have a birthday dance party at Tom Sefcik Hall when the coronavirus situation is over, he said.