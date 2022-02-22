Temperatures took a plunge in Temple Tuesday evening, with days of freezing weather expected starting Wednesday.
The National Weather Service shows temperatures will be at near or below freezing all day Wednesday with a small chance of rain. Temperatures tonight are expected to reach lows of 29 degrees.
Winds are expected to make temperatures feel even colder, with lows of 11 degrees Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth reported on social media the possibility of ice accumulation of up to one-tenth of an inch Wednesday through Thursday.
Temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday morning are expected to hover just below freezing before reaching a high of 38 degrees in the afternoon.
Freezing temperatures may cause anticipated rain to turn into a wintery mix of snow and ice Thursday.
“It will be a little bit breezy Thursday night so your wind chill values will probably be in the upper teens to around 20 degrees,” Steve Fano, a meteorologist with the service, said. “So still definitely protect your pipes … and turn off your sprinkler system and all that good stuff.”
Temperatures with wind chill will continue to feel as though they are at or below freezing into the weekend.
Warming shelters
While temperatures were expected to feel like they were below freezing Wednesday morning when factoring in wind chill, Temple’s two warming shelters remained closed.
Deni Howard, who operates the shelter at Temple Impact Church, said her organization and the Temple Salvation Army agreed to keep their previously decided schedule for opening. This schedule includes opening Wednesday night, and every other night until at least Saturday.
The city’s two warming shelters usually open on nights when temperatures fall below freezing with wind chill, or 35 degrees when it is wet outside.
While both shelters are open to all those seeking shelter, they mainly cater to the city’s homeless population who have nowhere else to go at night.
In addition to offering a warm and safe place to sleep, both shelters give those staying the night a hot meal for dinner and breakfast.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.