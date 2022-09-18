Sirena Festival

Crowds gather on the banks of Salado Creek to watch and interact with mermaid “Parthinia,” portrayed by Lindsey Loftin, and juggler Jack Byrd of Circus Picnic during a previous Sirena Fest and Mermaid Parade in Salado. This year’s Sirena Fest will take place on Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co. in Salado.

 Telegram file

Legacy Salado Inc. is calling all mermaids for an out-of-water experience Oct. 1-2 at the Sirena’s Creekside Carnaval.

cbetancourt@tdtnews.com