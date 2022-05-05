The Temple Police Department continues the investigation into five shooting incidents that happened in the span of a week and could be gang-related. Two people were injured in the incidents, but not wounded.
The latest, a drive-by shooting on the 600 block of South 15th Street, happened Wednesday morning at around 2:43 a.m.
Four others were reported Saturday morning on Loop 363, the 900 block of East Avenue B, the 400 block of East Zenith Avenue, and the 500 block of North Sixth Street.
Temple Police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said the department said she could not confirm the drive-by shooting was related to the weekend shootings.
“It is a possibility, but all shootings remain under investigation,” she said.
The weekend shootings happened in the span of two hours — from 1 a.m. to 2:53 a.m.
“There are not any new updates on the shootings,” Mackowiak said. “Nothing has been confirmed at this time. It is believed that the shootings are related and stem from a disturbance or fight that occurred the same night between two groups.”
Mackowiak added the shootings could be related to a gang feud in Temple.
“Again, nothing is confirmed, but it is believed by investigators that the shootings are gang-related,” she said. “There have been no arrests or suspects identified in these shootings at this time.”
At about 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting incident where a vehicle was shot several times by another car while traveling on Loop 363, according to a news release from the department.
“Both people are currently recovering,” Mackowiak said. “Both people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the vehicle crash and no injuries from the shooting.”
At about 2:20 a.m., the release said officers responded to a second shooting in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
“Upon arrival, they found a residence was shot,” the release said. “No injuries have been reported. Bullet holes were found in the house, and shell casings were found in the roadway.”
About 20 minutes later, at 2:40 a.m., a third shooting incident in the 400 block of East Zenith Avenue was reported. A residence was shot, and no injuries were reported.
“Bullet holes were found in the house, and shell casings were found in the roadway,” the release said.
Finally, at 2:53 a.m., officers responded to a fourth shooting incident in the 500 block of North Sixth Street, where another residence was shot, and shell casings were found in the roadway.
“The department has dealt with multiple shootings in a single night before, but four in one night is not a common occurrence,” Mackowiak said.
A sixth shooting included a man arrested Monday for allegedly shooting at a Baylor Scott & White clinic at 6:55 a.m.
This shooting, police said in a news release, had no direct correlation to the shootings.
Amoz Jimenez, 21, of Temple, was arrested on charges of deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm, and a third-degree felony.
“When officers arrived at the parking lot of Baylor Scott and White Santa Fe Clinic, they found (Jimenez) with no shirt, carrying a backpack and a handgun,” the release said.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.