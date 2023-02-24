A Temple woman accused of throwing soup in the face of a restaurant employee has pleaded no contest in the case, court records show.
Amanda Nicole Martinez, 31, was supposed to go on trial on Monday in Bell County Court at Law No. 2 for a charge of assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
As part of her plea, Martinez received 15 months deferred probation, six days of jail on work release and must pay an $800 fine.
The trial was delayed several times, including when Martinez’s defense attorney Michael White was trying a murder case.
Martinez had been offered a plea deal but did not accept it, according to court records.
“I cannot discuss the plea bargain offer,” Bell County Assistant Attorney Richard Lazott previously told the Telegram. “However, I can tell you it was a probation — with some conditions — that was turned down.”
The case stems from a Nov. 7, 2021, incident at Sol de Jalisco, 4201 S. General Bruce Drive, where Martinez allegedly assaulted an employee.
“(Martinez) got the soup to go, and when she arrived at home and opened the soup, she found that the plastic lid had melted into the soup because of the temperature,” an arrest affidavit said. “After a short conversation between the defendant and the victim, the defendant then took the soup and went back to the restaurant to make a complaint in person.”
At the restaurant, things escalated. A video of the assault went viral and was broadcasted nationally.
“During the conversation between the defendant and the victim, the defendant became upset and then grabbed the now open soup with both hands and threw the soup into the victim’s face,” the affidavit said. “The victim provided Temple Police with a verbal and written statement at the scene that when the soup was thrown in her face, it caused her eyes to sting, and her nose was bleeding from where she had recently gotten her nose pierced before this incident.”
Martinez left the restaurant before police arrived and was later arrested on a warrant.
She was released from the Bell County Jail after posting a $5,000 bond.