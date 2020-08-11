BELTON — A nonprofit foundation established in memory of Bell County Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Pettigrew raises funds for scholarships to Texas police academies.
Pettigrew died in April of natural causes, and his youngest daughter, Lorin McMullen, is director of the foundation.
“We formed (the Robert L. Pettigrew Memorial Foundation) in the hopes of sharing a little more of my Dad with the world to support those who would like to follow in his footsteps and fulfill that career calling,” McMullen said.
The foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity, completed its first letter-writing campaign and raised about $2,800, McMullen said. The foundation plans to award scholarships of around $3,000.
Pettigrew served for 27 years as a law enforcement officer in Bell County.
“My Dad was an incredible and Godly man,” McMullen said. “I’m sure most daughters think the world of their father — but my entire life I’ve seen countless examples of others who shared in my adoration of him. He was selfless and kind. He went without to give others more. And he set an incredible example of Christian life for our family, our church and all those he came in contact with in the community.”
He graduated from the Central Texas College Police Academy and began in 1993 as a Bell County corrections officer. Pettigrew stood out, and he soon became a deputy. He had a Master Peace Officer certification and was a Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer for many years, McMullen said.
“I could go on and on, but my words will never do him justice. We were a very tight-knit family and to lose him so suddenly has left a hole that we will never be able to fill. He truly was the real deal,” she said.
Pettigrew taught courses on mental health at the police academy.
Lt. Bob Reinhard and Pettigrew worked together for more than 20 years at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, he said Tuesday. Pettigrew’s career was dedicated to serving the county and communities, and he sacrificed his personal family time to do it.
“Robert was one that could be relied on when called upon, and never would you hear him complain,” Reinhard said. “Robert understood what it meant to serve and protect and he did just that each and every day.”
Reinhard wishes he had 10 more friends and deputies just like him, he said.
Pettigrew was an operations sergeant when he died and served as a bagpiper in the Bell County Sheriff Department’s Honor Guard.
To learn more about the foundation, visit www.ripmemorialfoundation.com or the foundation’s page on Facebook.