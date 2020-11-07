CUTLINE: Belton Mayor Marion Grayson sits in front of the City Council dais in the Harris Community Center. Grayson’s last day as mayor is Tuesday. Jacob Sanchez/Telegram
BELTON
Belton’s mayor bids goodbye
Grayson led expansion efforts
BY JACOB SANCHEZ
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
BELTON — It’s difficult to find another person as enthusiastic for her city than Mayor Marion Grayson.
Her emails end with #lovemybelton — a phrase she frequently says during City Council meetings and other events around town.
She is an ardent supporter of local businesses — especially those in Belton’s downtown.
She was even Tigo, Belton High School’s mascot, when she was a junior.
“And I don’t think I’ve stopped cheering for Belton ever since,” she said when she announced her bid for mayor in January 2014.
She doesn’t have plans to stop rooting for her city. Come Wednesday, though, it will be as a private citizen.
Grayson, 63, is in her final days as Belton’s top elected official. She will hand over the reins to her successor, Wayne Carpenter, on Tuesday.
“It’s a teary-eye moment,” Grayson said of her time as an elected official winding down. “I think I’ve pretty much done what I wanted to on the Council.”
Grayson, a Realtor, has served 16½ years on the City Council — 6½ years as mayor. She is the first woman to serve as Belton’s mayor and only the second mayor to be directly elected by voters.
“She was a good mayor, but she was also a good promoter for the city,” Carpenter said. “Her outgoing personality just really made people feel good about the city and all of the good things that were going on.”
Councilman Guy O’Banion also brought up Grayson’s friendly personality.
“She’s almost born for that kind of role,” he said. “She’s got the people personality, the energy and the history in Belton and the love of Belton. She’s outgoing and friendly and loves Belton and has been a really good spokesperson for the city of Belton.”
‘Hand in hand’
Grayson was first elected to the City Council in 2004. Since then, the city has grown by 5,567 people to a population of 22,252.
Managing it and preparing Belton for more have been a priority for Grayson. For example, she pointed to South Belton where the city has invested millions of dollars to bury sewer lines and plans to extend those and water lines.
“The city is investing significantly down there and along Interstate 14 because there’s a lot of untapped frontage properties available on I-35,” Grayson said. “Rooftops bring businesses, and when you do that, it helps support the community and the things you need — such as street repairs and police officers.”
South Belton is a focus for the Council and city officials because it makes the most sense for the city to grow in that direction, Grayson said.
“It’s far enough removed from some people that they probably won’t even notice it,” she said.
City Manager Sam Listi said Grayson struck a balance of managing growth while maintaining Belton’s small town feel.
“Belton’s infrastructure system saw the planning for major expansion during her term — streets such as the (Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.) extension to the Loop (363); water and sewer soon to be extended along south Interstate 35; trails linking all areas of the community; and long-term transportation projects like I-14 and the Lake-to-Lake Road (project),” Listi said.
While Grayson recognizes some residents’ concerns about growth, she said it has a place in their community.
“As much as you’d like to say you don’t want it, you kind of do because you want that business to come to Belton and you want your taxes to be lower so all of those things kind of go hand in hand,” the mayor said.
Downtown
Grayson is most proud of the progress the city has made revitalizing downtown Belton.
It’s a place near and dear to the mayor. In the 1980s, she opened a restaurant called the Judge’s Chambers in the building that now houses Arusha Coffee Co., 126 N. East St. She was around 26 when she opened the eatery, which was the city’s first Main Street Project.
Although the Judge’s Chambers shut down during the saving and loans crisis in the late 1980s, Grayson said her restaurant helped spur Belton to begin laying the groundwork for a more vibrant and lively downtown.
More than 30 years later, downtown Belton is stronger than ever. All it took was the right ingredients for that success.
“We redid sidewalks, we put in the lighting, we did some infrastructure, and then the façade improvement grants,” Grayson said.
But it wasn’t just the public improvements that helped transform downtown.
“Cities don’t turn downtowns into downtown. It’s private investment that does it,” the mayor said. “We try to build the environment that makes it where people want to be.”
‘Didn’t expect to stay’
Grayson has been waiting to return to private life since she announced in January she would not seek a fourth term as mayor.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and upended her plan to ride off into the sunset in May — Belton’s usual time when new mayors and Council members take their spots on the decision-making body.
The city delayed its May election to November — extending Grayson’s term by six months.
“I didn’t expect to stay, but I was happy to do so,” she said.
As the coronavirus overtook daily life, mayors and county judges were given immense power to make decisions.
One of Grayson’s pandemic-related decisions was controversial: The mayor allowed Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que to hold a concert as the county saw a COVID-19 case spike in late July. Attendees were photographed not following coronavirus safety guidelines, an issue that the business corrected days later.
Grayson defended that decision in the summer. She continues to defend it.
“I shouldn’t be telling you to shut down your business. That’s a decision you have to make based on what your family needs,” the mayor said.
Grayson’s legacy
Grayson had to think about her legacy. She suggested it might be that she is the first woman mayor in Belton’s history.
“I guess that will be my legacy — the first woman,” she said while laughing. “I don’t know that I’ve done anything outstanding, but I hope I was positive enough that it changed some tones or something.”
That first, though, is one Grayson has experienced throughout her life. Grayson was the first woman on numerous local boards, commissions and other groups.
She credited her mother, Eva Truitt, for that independent nature.
“She raised us to be independent and to be prepared because she was not going to be around forever. I didn’t know why she kept saying that,” Grayson said. “And she really wasn’t because she died the day before my 34th birthday and my dad died a few months later.”
Grayson’s legacy will be much more than her breaking a gender barrier.
“Mayor Grayson’s time of service to Belton presented important and challenging issues for action and she addressed each one with vision, passion, humor, and grace,” Listi, the city manager, said. “Her legacy will live on for decades to come, and provides an excellent example for us to follow.”
Part of Grayson’s legacy will be the Council’s 2018 decision to spend more than $2 million to more than double the size of Heritage Park, O’Banion said.
“That’s a pretty big deal for the future,” he said. “Something else she brought to the table being in real estate is really trying to improve the city as far as being more development friendly. … We’ve made lots of important decisions in her time that will live on going forward.”
As her term comes to an end, Grayson’s mother has been on her mind.
“She’d be so proud,” Grayson said when asked what her mother would think of her daughter’s service as a public servant. “She grew up in East Germany where government people were the bad people.”
“But for her daughter to be the mayor?” Grayson continued, tears welling in her eyes. “She would have been so proud.”