Belton police are investigating at least four catalytic converter thefts as the car parts continue to be stolen across Central Texas.
No suspects are yet identified in any of the cases, Belton Police Department spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
On Aug. 12, a vehicle owner reported that a catalytic converter theft occurred between July 29 and Aug. 12 in the 500 block of East Avenue M.
Another catalytic converter theft was reported on Aug. 16. A vehicle in the 1200 block of West Avenue O was targeted between Aug. 13 and Aug. 16, Griffin said.
A vehicle reported another catalytic converter theft on Aug. 20 when police responded to the 900 block of East 13th Avenue.
On Saturday, another catalytic converter was reported taken at 12:44 p.m. in the 200 block of Camino Principal. Police determined the theft occurred during the night.
“There is no suspect information at this time and the case is pending investigation,” Griffin said.
Belton officers have been raising awareness of catalytic converter thefts by distributing a flyer around town, Griffin said.
The flyer said church and daycare vehicles are being targeted.
“Our officers distribute these by hand throughout various parts of the community,” she said.
Catalytic converters, part of a vehicle’s exhaust system, can be removed by thieves in less than a minute. The part is costly to replace.
The flyer includes crime prevention tips, including parking in well-lit areas, etch or engrave your Vehicle Identification Number or driver’s license plate number onto the catalytic converter. It also suggests that residents consider visual surveillance at their homes or install a sensitive car alarm.
For more information or to report suspicious activity, call Belton police at 254-933-5840. Tips can also be sent by test message to 254-217-6764.
Motorcycle theft
On Aug. 19, Belton police were notified of a motorcycle taken from the 1400 block of Interstate 35.
“It was determined the motorcycle was stolen around July 14,” Griffin said.
There is no current suspect information and the case is pending investigation, she said.
Firearm theft
A firearm was reported stolen to Belton police on Aug. 19.
A Ruger 9 mm pistol was taken from a residence in the 800 block of East Eighth Avenue, Griffin said.
“The incident is currently under investigation,” she said.