The families of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin are now looking forward to leaving a legacy of love.
Deborah Harrison, the mother of Michael Swearingin, is spreading the word of a charity called Priceless Beginnings she set up to honor the two. The charity, according to Harrison, aims to help the victims of domestic abuse as well as their families.
Jurors decided earlier this month that Cedric Marks would receive the death penalty for his May 24 capital murder conviction in the Jan. 3, 2019, slayings of the two Temple residents. Marks was transferred Friday to the Huntsville Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Harrison said that over the past few years she has limited about how much she has spoken about her son and Scott for the sake of the trial. She said it has meant not talking too much about the charity as well.
“For the longest time, we couldn’t talk about Priceless Beginnings because they didn’t want us talking about Michael and Jenna too much because they didn’t want to do a change of venue (for the trial),” Harrison said. “They were going to have to find so many jurors who didn’t know about it.
“Now we can talk to our heart’s content about Priceless Beginnings and it can start to grow more so we can help more people,” she said.
In the beginning, Harrison said the charity was aimed at providing aid to children fleeing their homes with their mothers after a domestic abuse situation.
The charity originally helped pay for these children to go to various camps they might not have otherwise been able to attend.
“When a woman has to leave a marriage when she is being abused, she usually doesn’t have the extra money to send her child to band camp, church camp or whatever else they would want to go to,” Harrison said. “So that was what our goal was in the beginning. We sent four or five kids to camp in the first year but it was not too long after that COVID-19 hit, so there were no camps.”
After the start of the pandemic, Harrison said the charity has since turned to providing other things to these families in order to help them.
This aid has ranged from giving children board games to helping pay for school supplies, rent and utilities.
Another part of the charity the group has set up is Jax’s Fund, which will provide support for families in domestic situations who are fleeing with their animals.
“We are going to try and help re-home your dogs or put them in foster care or do something to try to help if there are some animals involved,” Harrison said. “We have helped some people where even the dog got shot by the perpetrator.”
As part of the effort to raise money for the charity, Harrison is reminding residents about the fifth annual 5K run coming up on Oct. 14 this year.
Harrison said the group needs to continue to hold this event and receive donations now more than ever since charity has started helping more people.
“There are so many people needing help so we really need to publicize it because we are spending more money helping people,” Harrison said. “The first year we were on a shoestring budget, and of course, we built it up but now we are going through it mighty fast.”
Harrison said it was terrible to be in the courtroom day after day seeing Marks, and it brought back the pain that she had to relive all over again. She said that, while the pain didn’t ever totally go away, seeing Marks in the courtroom for weeks made that pain raw again.
Despite the pain, Harrison said she was now happy to move on to a new chapter and help people in the community.
“It is really therapeutic doing something good out of a horrible situation,” Harrison said. “It makes it easier to keep on living day to day after this has happened when you are doing something.”
Harrison also pointed out she thinks her son and Scott both would have approved of how they were being honored.
“This is our way of keeping Michael and Jenna alive, doing this legacy of love for them,” Harrison said. “I know that Michael would be so proud, and Jenna too, that we were trying to help people that were in a bad situation like domestic violence. I am sure they are looking down on us and giving us the thumbs up.”
Those interested in signing up for the charity’s 5K race or donating directly can do so at PricelessBeginnings.org.