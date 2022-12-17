The Temple-Killeen area — with an estimated 2021 population of more than 486,000 — is now the sixth fastest-growing midsize metropolitan area in the nation.
A new report by Inspection Support Network said the Killeen-Temple metro area population grew by 49,680 more residents from 2016 to 2021— an 11.4% increase, compared to the national increase of 2.8%.
Regional growth, including higher rental and home costs, in the Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area — the nation’s top large city growth spot — led to recent movers to Temple-Killeen coming from Travis and Williamson counties, according to the report.
“Out of all midsize U.S. metros, Killeen-Temple is the 6th fastest-growing,” Inspection Support Network said.
Population shifts account for Texas growth.
“Historically, the majority of the U.S. population was located in the Northeast and Midwest, but for the last hundred years, the share of Americans living in the South and especially the West has grown steadily,” the report said. “The West’s share of the population first hit 10% in 1930 but now sits at 23.7%. Much of the South’s growth has taken place in the last half century: from 1910 to 1970, the South’s share of the population hovered between 30% and 32%, but since then, the share of population has grown to 38.1%.”
The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area grew 14.1% with a population increase of 290,410 residents from 2016 to 2021. The area’s total population now exceeds 2.3 million, the report said.
Texas also is home to three of the nation’s fastest-growing large metro areas — Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington is No. 7; San Antonio-New Braunfels is No. 8; and Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land is No. 13.
“With these trends, it is unsurprising to see that the West and South host many of the states with the fastest rates of recent growth in the U.S. In the last five years, parts of the Mountain West
region have seen explosive population growth. Idaho is the nation’s fastest-growing state, exhibiting a 13% growth rate from 2016 to 2021,” the report said. “Neighboring Utah, Nevada and Montana are also among the fastest growers in the U.S. with respective growth rates of 9.7%, 7.8% and 6.1%. The South is also home to a number of fast-growing states, led by Texas (5.8%) and Florida (5.7%). However, the Mountain West and South also had states that shrunk over the same time period, including Wyoming (-0.9%), Louisiana (-1.2%), and Mississippi (-1.3%).”
Temple’s growth
Temple’s growth is aided by its location along Interstate 35 — the state’s busiest highway — as well as strong infrastructure and other attributes that make the city attractive to employers, officials have said.
“The pace of Temple’s growth is increasing,” Mayor Tim Davis previously told the Telegram. “Temple is a destination for families looking for economic and educational opportunities.
“Currently, Temple is known as a medical, manufacturing and logistics community. We can now add technology to that list,” Davis said after global technology giant Meta Platforms Inc. announced an $800 million data center would be built in the city. Construction started months ago on the Temple facility — planned on a 400-acre site in the city’s industrial park and roughly bordered by Loop 363, Industrial Park Boulevard and Eberhardt Road.
Although the company announced Thursday that the Temple data center is on hold as it updates the design of the facility, officials aren’t worried.
“No one likes a pause in construction, but we have had a lot of talks with Meta over the past couple days and we understand where their reasoning for that is,” Davis told the Telegram Friday. “We are confident that they will restart just as soon as they can.”
Report data
Data for 2016 and 2021 as well as migration patterns across metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census Bureau were used by Inspection Support Network researchers to determine the change in total population.
“Researchers also calculated the most common origin for recent movers,” the report said. “All metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census with at least 100,000 people in 2021 were included in the analysis. Additionally, to improve relevance, metropolitan areas were grouped into cohorts based on population size: small (100,000–349,999), midsize (350,000–999,999) and large (1,000,000 or more).”