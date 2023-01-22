Early this month, the four-member Bell County 4-H Livestock Judging Team won the National Western Livestock Judging Contest in Denver, Colo.
The National Western Stock Show is regarded as the Super Bowl of stock shows, said Whitney Ingram, who coached the team along with her husband and fellow Bell County extension agent, Floyd Ingram.
“This is a team of strong leaders and hungry team players with the most admirable character,” she said.
The four members of the championship team are Bryce Fisher, son of JimBob and Rebecca Fisher of Killeen; Jessalyn Payne, daughter of Curtis and Jammie Payne of Moody; Kaylee Eaton, daughter of Billy and Dawn Eaton of Troy; and Jackson Bragg, son of Jason and Allison Bragg of Salado.
The judging contest covers 12 classes of livestock, Ingram said. Species include breeding and market cattle, swine, sheep and goats.
A class consists of four animals of the same species and general age. Contestants place the class based on livestock evaluation fundamentals. Their placings are compared to those of an official committee.
Oral reasons are given on six of the classes. Youth have two minutes to explain why they placed the class as they did, completely from memory, Ingram said. Graded on accuracy, organization and presentation, they have a possible score of 50 on each class.
To reach the national contest, the team qualified at district and state levels. The top three teams in each district qualify for state and the top three state teams qualify for one of three national contests.
The Bell County team won the District 4-H Livestock Judging Contest in April of 2022. The team finished second overall in the Texas 4-H State Livestock Judging Contest last June.
At the national level, the team finished first in Goats, first in Sheep, first in Cattle and first in Reasons, and was named the High Team Overall, Ingram said.
Bryce Fisher was named second high point individual overall in the contest, fifth in Goats, second in Sheep, fifth in Cattle, and 10th in Reasons.
Kaylee Eaton was named third high point individual overall, first in Sheep, second in Cattle and first in Reasons. Out of a possible 50 points on each of the six sets, Eaton averaged 48.17.
Ingram said 27 U.S. teams competed in the 4-H contest. The top three scores from a four-person team are used to come up with the total team score.
Texas finished with the team score of 2.550. Oklahoma was 27 points behind with 2.523. Colorado was third with 2.505.
Workouts prior to a judging contest are very crucial, Ingram said. On a six-day trip before the national contest, the team participated in workouts set up by various universities.
“These four youth represent a large Bell County 4-H Livestock Judging program with many more team members and their families, volunteer leaders and former teammates who were always striving to make the next team better,” Ingram said. “This success comes as the result of many years of dedication and commitment.”
“Even more important than the success, I got to watch this group develop a lifelong bond and valuable network of industry contacts,” Ingram said. “I watched them expand their passion and true appreciation for the livestock industry.”
As a result of their win in Denver, the Bell County 4-H Livestock Judging Team will move on to compete internationally. This June, the team will attend the Royal Highland Show in Scotland and the Clonmel Show in the Republic of Ireland.