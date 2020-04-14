BELTON — A man who had a 2009 armed robbery conviction overturned and was released on bond to await a new trial is back in the Bell County Jail on new charges.
George Robert Powell III, 47, of Huntsville will not be granted a bond because he allegedly violated the conditions of his previous Bell County bond.
The online jail records for Walker County showed Powell was charged Feb. 6 with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. He was arrested March 28 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Powell was released on a $9,000 bond.
The warrant for Powell’s arrest was issued April 7.
In The Item’s Police Blotter for April 7 is the name “George Powell.” The charge was listed as “possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (between 1 and 4 grams), and tampering with evidence.” He reportedly had 2.5 grams of methamphetamine he tried to destroy after a traffic stop initiated when Powell ran through a stop sign. When stopped, police officers said Powell acted very nervous. Powell said the officers could search him, and the officers said they felt a lump that Powell tried to conceal and then crush. However, officers retrieved the item and said it was methamphetamine.
Walker County Jail records indicated surety bonds were posted for each charge in Powell’s arrests.
Powell was granted a new trial in June 2019 by the Criminal Court of Appeals after his armed robbery conviction was overturned. He was originally convicted in 2009 of the armed robbery of a Killeen convenience store. Powell was sentenced to 28 years in prison.
The Court of Appeals ruled that information was withheld by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office that might have proven Powell’s innocence.
A Telegram phone call to Powell’s Innocence Project attorney, Michael Ware, hasn’t yet been returned. Powell’s wife, Tamara Powell, didn’t return a Telegram call.