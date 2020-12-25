A Christmas Eve fire damaged a Temple home and a recreational vehicle, but didn’t cause any injuries, officials said.
The two-alarm blaze occurred at about 7:14 a.m. Thursday evening at a home in the 500 block of South 29th Street. Temple Fire & Rescue crews found heavy smoke coming from the exterior of the home when they arrived. Smoke and flames were also visible from a nearby parked RV.
Firefighters attacked the blaze, which made its way up the side wall of the home and reached the attic. They reported that obstructions inside in the home made accessing the area difficult. The owner was not home when the fire occurred. Two occupants of the RV were able to escape uninjured, Santos Soto III, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman, said in a news release.
The fire was fully extinguished by 8:22 p.m., Soto said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.
The agency responded with a crew of 22 and nine fire department apparatus, aided by Temple Police Department and Temple EMS, according to the release.