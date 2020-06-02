Bell County added 20 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday — the largest single-day increase reported in the county, according to local health officials.
That increased the county’s total to 387, according to Bell County Public Health District data.
The health district did not report any additional deaths. Four residents have died from the coronavirus.
The health district also did not report any additional recoveries; 206 residents have recovered from the virus.
The county’s testing figure also remained static, with 18,489 total tests performed.