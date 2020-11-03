Lines were either short or non-existent Tuesday afternoon at many polling locations around Bell County — contrary to what many voters expected as they came out.
Many of the county’s 41 polling locations saw a quick processing of voters, allowing them to almost immediately get onto a voting machine and then leave the site.
Bell County Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton, who was constantly visiting different polling locations Tuesday, said voting in the county was running fine without any major problems.
“It’s actually been fairly smooth,” Dutton said. “We had the typical hiccups that we would usually have, but we had techs roaming from our Technology Services Department, and they kept all the sites running smoothly.”
Moffat resident Keith Mahn said due to work he had been unable to vote early during the past three weeks.
Mahn, a veteran, said he knew that he was going to stop and vote no matter how busy his day was. He said he had seen long lines earlier in the day that had deterred him but when he came back around 3 p.m. the lines had allowed him to quickly cast a ballot.
Casting a vote each election, no matter who one votes for, is something Mahn said he believes every American should do.
“I volunteered in the Marine Corps, gave my youth and destroyed my body in a lot of ways,” Mahn said. “It is very important to make sure our democracy and our republic is taken care of the best that we can. Every election that is available I go to, as a member of society it is our duty.”
West Temple resident Laura Bedwell said she wanted to come out and vote on Election Day this year, as she has done previously, because she likes the feeling. She said there was something special about casting a ballot the same time as many others throughout the country are.
Bedwell said she had known that Election Day usually can see long lines and brought a book to read but was surprised that she could just walk in and walk out of the polling site.
“I think that there is a real sense of community in voting with the rest of the country all on the same day,” Bedwell said. “I know that has become less and less over the years, and early voting is nice and convenient, but since I have the time to (vote) on Election Day I do that.”
Troy resident Tammy Cole, 38, said she partially wanted to vote this year to encourage her son, who was voting for the first time. She said she wanted her son to feel the importance of voting and know that his vote does make a difference
Joshua Cole, Tammy’s son, said he was excited to vote in his first presidential election and had done research with his friends on who they should vote for in the local and state elections.
“I really supported President Donald Trump and what he is doing, so I am finally of age to (vote) so I felt I needed to show myself and make my word be out there,” Cole said. “Me and my friends have been (researching) for a while now, making sure I vote for the right person.”
Don Hallmark, who lives in and was voting in Moffat, said family was also the reason that he wanted to come out and vote Tuesday.
“Both my daughters, one about a year ago and the other about a month ago, had a grandson and now granddaughter,” Hallmark said. “I’ve got to think of them and their best interests growing up.”