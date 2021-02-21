The  Unincluded Club is on a mission to provide a week of wellness after the week of frozen weather.

Doree Collins, club director, said it would be “A place for kids and youth to come, play and receive wellness! “

It starts today from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. “where our community will come together to create a space of positivity (outside for social distancing),” Collins said.

This time will be filled with:

  • popcorn provided by Impact Temple.
  • lunch provided by First Baptist Temple.
  • drinks provided by Zoe's Wings.
  • Fitness provided by MES Fittness.
  • music provided by DJ Ariel.
  • games and haircuts provided by Fathers United.
  • care packages provided by Wake Up Temple.
  • simple braids provided by Adrena (4-7 p.m.).
  • simple hair styling provided by Testimonial Hair Design (4-7 p.m.).

Each child will leave with a bag of goodies to take home provided, by Un-Included Club, the release said.

(Masks and individual sanitizer will be provided).