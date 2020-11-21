A Troy High School cheerleader will perform this week at an Orlando spirit camp.
Allie Berg, a senior, will travel today through Wednesday to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida for the Varsity Spirit Spectacular, according to a news release.
Cheerleaders invited to perform are part of the All-American program at Universal Cheerleaders Association and National Cheerleaders Association summer camps across the country. All-Americans are chosen based on superior athletic and leadership skills. Only the top 12 percent of athletes who attend camp earn the chance to perform in the holiday spectacular, the release said.
The individuals, from ninth-graders to seniors, invited to perform also include captains, co-captains and officers who attended a Varsity Spirit summer camp sponsored by UCA, NCA, Universal Dance Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association and Urban Cheerleading Experience.
Allie will perform at the Universal Orlando Resort, where performers will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across that nation.