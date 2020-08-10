The Temple Police Department found two stolen vehicles Sunday when they served a search warrant, police spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
A stolen John Deere Gator valued at about $8,000 disappeared Aug. 3 and the victim said multiple people took it from his property just before 3 a.m.
Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division got a tip that stolen vehicles might be found on property near the 2500 block of Moore’s Mill Road.
A search warrant was obtained and served Sunday. The stolen Gator, along with a stolen motorcycle, were recovered, Christoff said.
No one has been arrested yet but the investigation continues, Christoff said.