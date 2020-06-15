Part of South 37th Street will be closed to motorists, beginning Thursday, for about two weeks as contractors replace the city storm sewer system.
The work on 37th Street will be between West Avenues M and P will block motorists’ access except for homeowners along the street. The construction will help prevent flooding in the area.
Construction is expected to continue until Thursday, July 2.
City officials said the work being done is mainly to add larger capacity to reinforced culverts, which will replace the smaller capacity lines at the location. These improvements that are underway were identified in the city’s 2008-2009 Drainage Master Plan.
Drivers in the area will need to take a detour along either neighboring South 35th or 39th streets. City officials urge drivers to use caution and obey the detour and warning signs in the area.