BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will honor its 166th graduating class during a commencement ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Crusader Stadium, 905 University Way on the UMHB campus.
An estimated 540 students will participate in the spring 2022 commencement ceremony, according to a news release from the school.
“Those students include expected graduates, previous MyWay graduates, approved petitioners, and students who deferred participation from prior semesters,” UMHB said in the release.
For anyone unable to attend, a live stream of the ceremony will be available at umhb.edu/commencement.